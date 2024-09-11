Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Trading 1% Higher

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 19,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.
Suncrest Bank Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $229.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.
About Suncrest Bank
Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.
