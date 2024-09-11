TCP Asset Management LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,406,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,033,199,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,347 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,751 shares of company stock valued at $53,628,156. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $414.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

