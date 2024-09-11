TD Asset Management Inc Buys 20,968 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 191,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,088,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 694,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 241,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.98.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

