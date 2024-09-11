TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,970,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,643 shares of company stock valued at $113,637,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $359.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $378.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.15.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

