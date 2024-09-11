TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 211,516 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 229,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

