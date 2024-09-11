TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,539 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,759.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,201 shares of company stock valued at $788,464. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.46.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

