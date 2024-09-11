TD Asset Management Inc Sells 99,839 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,839 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.