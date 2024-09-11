Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $74.00 at DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $640,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 547,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 506,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 221,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $11,489,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

