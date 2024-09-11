The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

