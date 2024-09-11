The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Union were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 59.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Western Union Stock Down 2.0 %

WU opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

