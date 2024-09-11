TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

