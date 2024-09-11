ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Buys $31,600.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Noam Paransky purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 546,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,690.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Noam Paransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Noam Paransky bought 180,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00.

ThredUp Trading Up 19.1 %

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDUP

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ThredUp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,707,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 362,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 22.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 251,629 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 674,852 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ThredUp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 771,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 209,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.