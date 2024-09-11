Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.