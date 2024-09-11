Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) PT Raised to GBX 270

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £900.29 million, a PE ratio of 21,700.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.62. Trustpilot Group has a one year low of GBX 80.23 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 239.50 ($3.13).

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

