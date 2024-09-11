U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,188,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,440.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 218,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on USB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.