United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USM stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

