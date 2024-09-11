Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average is $191.17. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

