Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $31,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

