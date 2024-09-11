Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 47,116 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,116 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $35,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,391 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

