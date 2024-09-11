Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $32,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

