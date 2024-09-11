Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,543 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Datadog worth $30,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Datadog alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Datadog Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.88, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,156 shares of company stock worth $69,718,481. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.