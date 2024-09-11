Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,328 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Gold Fields worth $31,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,326,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 324,885 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after acquiring an additional 139,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

