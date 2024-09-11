Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.05 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $29,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $666,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 39.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

ArcBest Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

