Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 34,630 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $30,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

