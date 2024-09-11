Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $29,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 554,694 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 577,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,565 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PR opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

