Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 184,978 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Mosaic worth $28,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

