Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 190,253 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $571,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.44.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $590.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average of $200.56.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.