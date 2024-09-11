Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,201 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $30,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 192.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,103,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after purchasing an additional 726,404 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

