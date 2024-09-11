Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,919 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $260.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.75 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.