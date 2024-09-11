Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,240 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $34,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,990,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 554,606 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 282.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 227,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 210,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 586.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.