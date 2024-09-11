Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,404 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

