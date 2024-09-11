VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

A number of research firms have commented on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,543,369.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VSE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth about $48,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VSE has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $94.10.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

