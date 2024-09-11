Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $125,904,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.87 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

