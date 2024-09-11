Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total value of C$43,645.00. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total value of C$43,645.00. Also, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$66,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $196,198 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.84 and a one year high of C$14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of C$127.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.2298507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

