Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.