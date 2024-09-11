William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANRO. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ANRO stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alto Neuroscience

In other Alto Neuroscience news, insider Adam Savitz purchased 12,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,069.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANRO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter worth about $462,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.