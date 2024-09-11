William E. Rote Sells 4,387 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 429,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.