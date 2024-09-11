Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIT. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 292.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,001,644 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 165.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Wipro by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

