WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.90).

A number of research analysts have commented on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 990 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($12.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 743.80 ($9.73) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 724.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 752.17. The stock has a market cap of £8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,914.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 656 ($8.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 856.80 ($11.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,526.32%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

