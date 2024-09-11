Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,472 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 151.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 407,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $5,528,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,385,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 407,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $5,528,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,385,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 933,395 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,032 over the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPRY opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.89. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SPRY shares. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

