Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

IMNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunome news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,613.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

