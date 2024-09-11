Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 3,702 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AESI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 951,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 25,716 shares valued at $513,205. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.