Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,228 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Weave Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 330,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312,392 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Weave Communications by 39.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,066.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $733.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

