Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,227 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,414,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 32.08%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James T. Treace bought 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $500,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,223,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,708.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James T. Treace bought 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $500,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,223,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,708.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

