Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $10,815,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

