Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $72,000 Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NU were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE NU opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.10.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

