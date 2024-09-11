Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $95,000 Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 872.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.07 million, a PE ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.76. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

