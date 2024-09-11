Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $66,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 680.1% during the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 540,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after buying an additional 471,330 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

