Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 818 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

