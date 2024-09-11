Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 1.37% of Onconetix at the end of the most recent quarter.
Onconetix Stock Down 6.2 %
ONCO stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Onconetix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.
About Onconetix
Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onconetix
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.