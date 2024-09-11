Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 1.37% of Onconetix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Onconetix Stock Down 6.2 %

ONCO stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Onconetix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

